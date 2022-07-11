Ralph Stanley II to RBR Entertainment, with strong new single

Skip to content
Ralph Stanley II has signed with RBR Entertainment, and completed work on a new project for the label with creative director Billy Droze.
We have long felt that II’s finest recording to date has been his single album with Lonesome Day Records in 2008,
This One is II, produced by Randall Deaton. Judging by the debut single from this latest effort, we may be able to expect something similar in short order.
Ralph say that he couldn’t be happier with his new record company.
“I am really excited about working with the team at RBR Entertainment. They have taken me in and made me feel at home. Billy really brought out the best in me. He was patient and encouraged me through the whole recording process.”
For the first single, they have chosen a new song called
, written by Billy Droze, Jim Parker, and Eddie Wilson. It calls upon the historic family into which Ralph II was born and raised, and was composed with his father, Dr. Ralph Stanley, and his uncle Carter Stanley in mind. Back To Virginia
“When I hear this song, I think a lot about my dad and I think the listener will think about their loved ones who have passed on as well. Personally, I believe this is the best song I’ve ever recorded, both in song quality and my performance.”
II is supported here by Jason Roller on guitars, Greg Martin on bass, Tim Crouch on fiddle and mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Josh Swift on reso-guitar and background vocals. Billy Droze produced the track.
Have a listen…
Can’t wait to hear more from this project.
For now,
Back To Virginia is available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
