Ralph Stanley II to host August festival at Hills of Home

Ralph Stanley II has just announced a very special way to celebrate the 75th year that The Clinch Mountain Boys have been on the road.

Owing to ongoing changes in the COVID-19 restrictions in his native Virginia, Stanley will host a special, two-day bluegrass festival, August 13-14 at the Hills of Home park in McLure, VA. Ralph had postponed the 2020 and 2021 festivals in light of uncertainties about outdoor music events, including the big 50th Annual Dr Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Festival, until Memorial Day of 2022.

Now with vaccinations being delivered to all who want them, and state and local authorities loosening constraints, he figures… why wait?

Ralph says that this special two-day event will feature performances by himself with The Clinch Mountain Boys, plus a lineup that doesn’t include any of the acts booked for May of next year. On the docket are Junior Sisk, Tommy Webb Band, Alex Leach Band, Riddle Brothers, Sideline, and more.

Tickets for both days are selling for $70, with camping that full week going for $95. To reserve camping spots or purchase tickets, call Sandy Cole at 606-226-1885.

II also shared some lovely photos yesterday of a visit he made recently to the gravesites of both his father, and his uncle, Carter, and his wife. The visit was filmed for a documentary project, where Ralph sang a song to commemorate all the inspirational music The Stanley Brothers gave us, a tradition that continues to this day.