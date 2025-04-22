Ralph Stanley II to Cumberland Music Collective

Mountain bluegrass champion Ralph Stanley II has signed with Cumberland Music Collective for booking representation.

The agency is led by veteran artist rep Lee Olsen, who worked for years under super agent Keith Case, becoming Vice President prior to Case’s passing in 2019. The two bore responsibilities for helping to develop the careers of artists like Alison Krauss, Tony Rice, The Nashville Bluegrass Band, Seldom Scene, and many others.

Olsen acquired the assets of Keith’s company in 2019, and has built CMA into a major actor in the entertainment business, representing artists like Blue Highway, Frank Solivan, and Tony Trischka.

Henceforth he will also be booking shows for “Two,” who carries forward the legacy of his father, the late Dr. Ralph Stanley, and the 80 year history of the timeless Stanley sound.

Anyone interested in having Ralph II & The Clinch Mountain Boys perform should contact Cumberland Music Collective online.

