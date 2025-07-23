Ralph Stanley II released from hospital

Good news from Kristi Stanley regarding her husband, Ralph Stanley II, and his recent health concerns.

Ralph has been released from the hospital and is back at home, but still quite weak and continuing to suffer gastric distress.

Kristi says that she is taking him to see a gastroenterologist on Friday, where they hope to find some relief, and word on what is making him feel so poorly.

He’s not out of the woods yet, but seeing the proper professionals surely seems to be the best path.

Ralph still plans to perform this weekend at Ralph’s Mill Billy Bluegrass Festival in Hot Springs, VA.

Hang in there, and get well soon Ralph II!

