Ralph Stanley II hospitalized in Tennessee

Ralph Stanley II, son of the great Dr. Ralph and current leader of The Clinch Mountain Boys, has been hospitalized for treatment of a gastro-intestinal issue at the Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, TN.

Members of his band report that he had a very rough go of it at the Shriners Bluegrass Festival this past weekend in Olive Hill, KY, but pushed through despite feeling quite unwell. A real bluegrass trooper. At a number of points he needed to take a seat on stage to rest, allowing the Clinch Mountain Boys to pick and sing a song or two on their own.

Ralph’s wife Kristi tells us that the doctors found him so dehydrated that his kidney function was affected, so he is receiving fluids while further testing is completed to find the root of the severe stomach distress he has been experiencing this past few weeks.

Kristi has confidence that Ralph is in good hands, and that they will have him back in the pink soon.

Assuming a quick recovery, Ralph II and the boys plan to perform at the Bath County High School in Hot Springs, VA this Saturday.

We will update with more information as it comes in.

Best wishes and get well soon to Ralph Stanley II!