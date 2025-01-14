Ralph II to play the Opry in honor of Dr. Ralph’s induction

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys have been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on January 17 at the Ryman Auditorium in honor of his father, Dr. Ralph Stanley’s, distinction as the first Opry member to be inducted in the new millennium on January 15, 2000.

It was a big year for Dr. Ralph, who also recorded a chilling a cappella version of O Death for the O Brother, Where Art Thou film by the Coen Brothers, for which he won a Grammy for Best Male Country Performance in 2002, and appeared in the Down From The Mountain documentary and performance film.

Ralph II says that the honor of standing in for the Good Doctor on Friday isn’t lost on him.

“I’ve had the honor of playing the Grand Ole Opry many times as a member of my dad’s band, and each performance has felt special, but fronting the Clinch Mountain Boys at the Ryman on the 25th anniversary of Dad’s induction—and during the 100th year of the Opry itself—is an indescribable thrill.”

What a wonderful remembrance for Dr. Ralph, and for The Stanley Brothers!

Tickets for this Ryman show, which will also feature John Conlee, Suzy Boggus, and Jeanie Seeley, are available online.