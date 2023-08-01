Ralph II to offer festival discount to miners

The Dr. Ralph Stanley Memorial Day Weekend festival held on Smith Ridge in McClure, Virginia, has celebrated the music of the Stanleys for more than 50 years. With Ralph Stanley II at the helm, an additional festival, held annually on the same site in August, arose three years ago to celebrate coal miners.

According to Stanley, the Annual Coal Miners Appreciation Festival, planned this year for August 10-12, is intended to be a welcoming place for everyone that enjoys bluegrass and mountain music while also celebrating the work and way of life for many people in the region where the festival is held.

“I want coal miners, their families, and everyone who works in the coal mining industry, to have a place where they can go and visit with each other, reminisce, and have a good time,” Stanley said.

This year, miners are being offered deeper discounts on tickets, a true act of appreciation for their contributions to the area. Anyone who works in the mining industry – current and retired miners, coal truck drivers, etc. – will receive $10 off their ticket price.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets and/or camping reservations can contact Sandy Cole at 606-226-1885. For more information, visit the festival online.