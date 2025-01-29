Ralph II does the Opry with the Clinch Mountain Boys

Ralph Stanley II on the Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium (1/17/25)

January 17 was a special night for Ralph Stanley II. After many years of playing the Grand Ole Opry as a member of the Clinch Mountain Boys, alongside his father, the great Dr. Ralph Stanley, he had his first opportunity to play the Opry under his own name, leading The Clinch Mountain Boys as his father and uncle had done in the past.

To make it even sweeter, the show was at The Ryman Auditorium, where it all began, and it was in honor of Dr. Ralph’s induction as an Opry member on January 15, 2000, the first member of the new millennium!

So II brought the band to Nashville, and tells us that he really felt the thread that runs through the multi-generational Stanley sound.

“Being back on the Ryman stage where I had stood many times with my dad, but now as a solo headliner meant the world to me. There were so many emotions that night! I was proud and honored to represent my dad, and also show the world that the Stanley sound is alive and well!!!”

With him were regular members of the Clinch Mountain Boys Alex Leach on guitar, Curtis Coleman on banjo, Stanley Efaw on fiddle, and Randall Hibbitts on bass, along with special guest Wyatt Ellis on mandolin.

II shared a number of photos of his big night, along with this behind-the-scenes video of their time at the Ryman.

Well done, Ralph! Your dad would be proud.