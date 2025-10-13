Raleigh, NC continues bluegrass festival tradition with Raleigh Wide Open

Jason Carter at the 2025 Raleigh Wide Open Music Festival – photo © Todd Gunsher

This story on the continuation of the free weekend bluegrass festival in Raleigh, NC after IBMA moved to Chattanooga is a contribution from Greg Behr.

For more than a decade now, bluegrass has been part of the rhythm of Raleigh. It hums through downtown streets each fall, drawing people with banjos, fiddles, and voices that feel older than the city itself. When the International Bluegrass Music Association ended its long partnership with Raleigh, there was a moment of silence that felt heavier than most pauses. It was not just a festival that disappeared. It was a sense of place and belonging that had been tuned into the heart of the city.

That is why it mattered so much that Raleigh Wide Open returned this year October 3-4, and that PineCone, along with a handful of passionate partners, made sure it did. The festival became a renewal of something more than music. It became a renewal of connection.

The people who gather for bluegrass in Raleigh are a mix of long-time fans, curious newcomers, and families who simply want to be part of something that feels real. I have come to think of them as what I call Adopted Audiences. They are the ones who may not have grown up with a mandolin or a fiddle on the porch, but they find themselves drawn to it all the same. They adopt the tradition because it welcomes them in. That is one of bluegrass’s greatest powers. It is both deeply rooted and endlessly generous.

Each fall, when the stages rise and the sound checks begin, the event transforms Fayetteville Street into a living classroom and front porch combined. The crowd learns what it means to keep a tradition alive by sharing it. The players show that bluegrass is not something that lives behind glass but something that breathes and evolves.

In my work on events like Raleigh Wide Open, I often think about what I call Groundwork Gatherings. These are moments when people come together not only to be entertained but to strengthen the soil beneath their community. They are the kinds of gatherings that make a place feel more grounded and more connected. A bluegrass festival does that in a way few events can. It teaches collaboration, humility, and joy. It gives a city a way to sing its own song while honoring those who came before.

This year, that feeling could be found in every corner of the festival grounds. On one stage, young pickers played alongside veterans who had spent decades on the road. In another space, gospel harmonies lifted over the downtown skyline. Families sat on blankets, children danced in the street, and strangers struck up conversations that might last beyond the weekend. That is what bluegrass does. It narrows the distance between people.

Raleigh has grown quickly, sometimes faster than its sense of identity can keep up. Skyscrapers rise where warehouses once stood. New residents arrive daily, bringing energy but also uncertainty about what kind of city they have chosen. Events like Raleigh Wide Open offer a compass. They remind us that a city is not defined only by its skyline but by its shared songs.

The continuation of this festival ensures that the tradition of bluegrass in Raleigh is not just preserved but lived. It proves that cultural heritage is not something static. It is something tended to like a garden, something that thrives when people show up, listen, and care.

When the last band finishes and the lights dim, what lingers is not only the music but the memory of togetherness. It is the reminder that the city’s story is still being written and that bluegrass remains one of its clearest voices. Raleigh Wide Open is more than a festival. It is a statement of gratitude and a promise to keep the strings alive.

Greg Behr has supported Raleigh’s festivals on business affairs for two decades, serving as the longest continuously involved team member through every version of the Raleigh Wide Open concept. From Eddie Money to Bomba Estéreo, to NHL All-Star Weekend, and Steve Martin and bluegrass greats, he has witnessed the event evolve and return, always carrying the same spirit of community and connection.