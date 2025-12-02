Raleigh Convention Center catches fire

Raleigh Convention Center roof on fire (12/1/25) – photo from Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters

The Raleigh Convention Center, home to IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention from 2013 through 2024, caught fire last night, resulting in a 2-alarm fire call downtown.

Many readers will have happy memories of time spent here over the past decade, where seminars, workshops, and concerts were held each year, along with meals. It was also the site of the exhibit hall, and featured prominently during the weekend festival, IBMA Bluegrass Live! Many memories were made during the two years that hurricanes visited Raleigh during IBMA week, when all planned outdoor activities over the weekend had to moved into the convention center.

According to the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association, the fire department responded to multiple reports of smoke and fire on the roof of the convention center around 9:30 p.m. Fortunately, a fire station is close by downtown, and they were on the scene in short order.

The fire, believed to have been ignited through faulty natural gas equipment, was extinguished within 40 minutes with no injuries reported. City officials are visiting the fire scene today to determine the extent of damage to the building, and an announcement later today about necessary repairs is expected.

The photos below were shared by the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Construction has been set to begin soon on a major expansion of the center, expected to double its available space.