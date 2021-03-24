Raking Leaves on Broadway from Sam Balson

Sam Balson is an independent bluegrass and folk artist living in Vancouver, writing and singing his music both as a solo artist and with friends accompanying him.

A new single has just been released, Raking Leaves on Broadway, a thoughtful song which he says came from realizing how few of the folks who attempt to earn a living in music ever really succeed.

“I wrote this song a little while back at fiddle player Mitch Howanyks house. I just wanted to attempt to capture the difficulty of the music industry, and the difficulty of pursuing the arts in this modern age. Using the metaphor of the big stage and an old timey broadway stage, I attempt to take the listener on a little journey down the path of an artist and walk a mile in his/her shoes.

I’m very happy with how producer, Jeff Zipp, put his flavor into this one and kept it in the roots and bluegrass genre. I’ve always loved picking bluegrass, and it was important that we didn’t stray too far from that point.”

Supported on the track by Mitchell Howanyk on fiddle and Rhi Brunker on drums, Balson plays mandolin, banjo, and guitar, and provides the vocals.

Raking Leaves on Broadway is available now wherever you stream or download music online.