Railroadin’ & Gamblin’ video from East Nash Grass

Mountain Fever Records has a new single this week from East Nash Grass, a group of first call Nashville superpickers who have gone from being Music City’s favorite hometown bluegrass band, to an act appreciated by folks all over the US.

That widespread popularity has, in both cases, come from their spirited weekly live shows in a number of Nashville watering holes, especially Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge, which live streams the performances on YouTube. Those Monday night streams have been viewed by bluegrass lovers worldwide, who appreciate their mix of subtle virtuosity and mildly irreverent humor.

The music video for this week’s single, a lively remake of Uncle Dave Macon’s Railroadin’ & Gamblin’, sung in an old time way by reso-guitarist Gaven Largent, captures the band’s lively performance style with a fusion of bluegrass and old time music.

Support comes from regular bandmates Jame Kee on guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, and Jeff Picker on bass.

Have a look/listen…

Railroadin’ & Gamblin’ from East Nash Grass releases this Friday, March 31, when it will be available from the usual download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.