Ragamuffin Hall launches fall/winter concert series in PA

Ragamuffin Hall, an old church building in McCoysville, PA, is set to launch its debut Fall and Winter Concert Series next week.

Built originally as a Presbyterian Church in 1871 in this small community between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh that had been started in 1777, it was sold last year as the congregation had dwindled. New owner Conrad Fisher is a bluegrass and country music singer and songwriter, and he is using the building to host family-friendly concerts and events.

He chose the name Ragamuffin Hall for his new acquisition which, as you might imagine, has beautiful acoustics.

Bluegrass lovers will have heard his song, Living Left To Do, recorded by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers on their 2021 Somewhere Beyond the Blue album. Others who have cut his songs include Dickey Lee and The Malpass Brothers.

Many will also know another of Conrad’s song from Joe’s current project.

“Joe Mullins also cut my song, Play the Wildwood Flower. I wrote it about an older Amish couple from Ohio. It’s not quite the whole truth, but it’ll rhyme with it. The mom married the dad because he could play The Wildwood Flower on the guitar.”

Fisher tested the market for his new concert hall with a pair of events earlier this year featuring The Malpass Brothers and the Brandenberger Family. Both sold out, so he is launching a series of shows that will run through early February, including several of interest to bluegrass fans.

Scheduled this next few months:

November 11 – Community Hymn Sing (free event)

November 18 – Save Thanksgiving – A Benefit Concert for the local Food Pantry featuring local musicians

December 1 – Deck the Hall!: A Ragamuffin Christmas with Dickey Lee and Conrad Fisher

December 9 – Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

December 16 – Community Christmas Carol (free event)

February 9 – The Kody Norris Show

Fisher plans to continue booking bluegrass concerts at Ragamuffin Hall going forward.

Tickets are available online for all of these concerts. You can learn more about the history of the McCoysville Presbyterian Church there as well.