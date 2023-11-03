Quit Quitin’ You from Starlett & Big John

Rebel Records is featuring another track from their debut project with Starlett & Big John, Living in the South.

This time it’s one called Quit Quitin’ You, written by the duo of Starlett Boswell and Big John Talley, one of six such on the album, about being unable to recover from an enduring heartbreak.

Talley explained how the song grew out of a casual comment.

“Quit Quittin You was a hook that started when a co-worker of mine was talking about going through a bunch of different ‘fad’ diets, and she determined she really just needed to ‘quit quitting’ them. I thought that would make for a great song as soon as she said it, and immediately called Starlett to start kicking around lyrics. Starlett came up with the medley which was from another song she had written but fit this song better. Starlett is an amazing wordsmith and this song is the proof.”

It’s a smooth, mid-tempo grasser, sung by Starlett, who plays bass, supported by Talley on guitar, David Carroll on banjo, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, and Ron Stewart on fiddle.

Check it out…

Quit Quitin’ You is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.