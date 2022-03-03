Quiet Country Town video from Wildfire

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has released a new music video for , their current single from Quiet Country Town Wildfire, a talented group of bluegrass veterans led by singer/songwriter Robert Hale of West Virginia.
With Hale on guitar and lead vocals, the band consists of long time New South member, Curt Chapman, on bass; Kentucky attorney Johnny Lewis on banjo; Curt’s former New South bandmate Matt Despain on reso-guitar; and newest member, former Lost and Found mandolinist Scott Napier. They create a smooth, contemporary bluegrass sound behind Robert’s soulful and expressive singing on this new song of his.
Quiet Country Town tells a tale of the boy she left behind, from the perspective of the guy who just wanted to hold on to his simple life. In Hale’s lyrics the narrator feels both regret and a wistful pride as he contemplates the one who got away. It’s quite a lovely and thoughtful song, beautifully relayed by Wildfire, with extra tasty banjo from Lewis.
Robert tells us a bit about the story.
“I wrote this song during the height of COVID-19. I’ve always liked songs that look at a situation from a different point of view. I think this one does that… and has a little bit of a twist at the end too.”
And Curt added a comment that perfectly captures what hit me right away about this track.
“Robert Hale is a very prolific writer and this song,
Quiet Country Town, is a good example of that fact. He has a way of putting the listener in the story, making them feel a part of what’s going on.”
The video finds the guys simply performing the song.
Quiet Country Town is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.
It will serve as the title track of the next Wildfire album from Pinecastle, expected later this year.
