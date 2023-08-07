Quick Stream video from Jared Finck

Posted on by John Lawless

Engelhardt Music Group has released a music video for their debut single for South Dakota-born bluegrass multi-instrumentalist Jared Finck.

Now living in Nashville, Jared has recorded his second album of original bluegrass instrumentals, supported by some of the top pickers that town has to offer. This first single, Quick Stream, shows how adept he is on mandolin and reso-guitar, with Matt Menefee on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, and Byron House on bass.

The accompanying music video finds Finck playing the tune along the banks of, you guessed it… a quick stream… with insets of the various other artists in the studio.

There is some mighty fine playing here on a very catchy, fast-moving number.

Have a look/listen…

Quick Stream from Jared Finck is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

