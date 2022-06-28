Queen City Jam Session coming to Charlotte

Charlotte, NC will be the home for a new music festival this summer, with plenty of bluegrass and jamgrass in the mix. The Queen City Jam Session joins the ranks of the fastest growing live music phenomenon, the urban festival scene, when it debuts August 19-21 later this year.

Headliners include Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters, along with Della Mae, Fireside Collective, Bill and The Belles, and a sizable contingent of Americana and alternative music acts.

Queen City Jam Session is a joint venture between Charlotte music promoters MaxxMusic and the NoDa Brewing Company, a popular regional beer with three brew pubs in the area. All of the music will be performed at their pub located at 2921 N. Tryon Street in Charlotte, close to the light rail line so attendees can safely enjoy the fare without having to worry about driving home. Food trucks will be on site all weekend with a variety of quick dining options.

Justin Fedor with MaxxMusic explained a bit about how the event is scaled at NoDa Brewing.

“We’ve had fun in years past holding day events at their Northend location with Steep Canyon Rangers as well as JJ Grey. Recently, NoDa Brewing has expanded that location which will allow for us to place two stages outside for our main event, and a more intimate taproom stage indoors. We will also host late night parties at the nearby Neighborhood Theatre on both Friday 8/19 and Saturday 8/21.”

These urban festivals are becoming more and popular around the country, as they offer facilities at the ready for promoters without having to set up out in the country, and music lovers can attend without any of the worries of travel or camping outdoors.

Tickets can be purchased now for the Queen City Jam Session online. A limited number of VIP passes will be available for $299 each, which entitle the bearer to a special seating area with a dedicated bar, 2 complimentary beers each day, plus complimentary water and express entry. Standard general admission tickets are $189 for all three days, or $89 for a single day.

More information and the complete lineup can be found online.