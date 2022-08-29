Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records is closing out the month with a new single from Canadian grassers Jackson Hollow, their remake of the 1991 Pam Tillis number, , written by Carl Jackson and Pam Tillis. Put Yourself in My Place
Back in ’91 Tillis was a real presence on country music radio. Several songs from the
Put Yourself in My Place album charted as singles, including the standout hit, Don’t Tell Me What To Do. Tianna Lefebvre with Jackson Hollow has the perfect voice to redo this title track from Pam’s record, and the band does it up with all the country-inflected bluegrass that has become their signature sound.
Mike Sanshyn, fiddler, mandolinist, and vocalist in the group – and Tianna’s partner in the band – says that this song finds a double meaning in the title phrase, calling on a prospective lover to, in the words of the immortal Mae West, “Come up and see me sometime.”
“
Put Yourself in My Place’ is an uplifting heartbreak song. Aside from the literal verses’ figurative meaning in the title, the song seems to call us to take a broader perspective on our problems. We don’t have to face everything alone, showing that the ones we confide in can be a perfect love waiting to happen.”
Tianna and Mike are supported by Charlie Frie on bass and harmony vocal, Eric Reed on guitar, and Jeff Scroggins on banjo.
Have a listen…
Put Yourself in My Place from Jackson Hollow is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
