Punch Brothers to offer two live sets from Blackbird Studio

Like every other performer in the music world, Punch Brothers have had to cancel all of their shows since March of this year. In addition, lead Brother Chris Thile has also seen his live radio program, Live from Here!, get the axe from producers American Public Media due to financial challenges in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

But the band has announced today that they will be bringing their experimental bluegrass/pop hybrid sound to fans in a pair of livestream concerts this month, captured at Nashville’s renowned Blackbird Studios.

Starting this Sunday, November 15, Punch Brothers will perform at 8:00 p.m., streamed online at Mandolin.com. A second show is scheduled for the following week, November 22, with an entirely different list of songs from the first show.

Tickets are on sale now for $25, with a package deal of both for $45. There is a VIP option, which includes a pre-show Q&A session and cocktails with the band, offered for $75 each, or $140 for both shows.

The band chose Blackbird for the site after having previously recorded their Who’s Feeling Young Now album their in 2011. Built and operated by country star Martina McBride and her husband, John, Blackbird is widely recognized for its acoustic transparency and sonic purity.

Full ticket details can be found online.