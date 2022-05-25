Punch Brothers on The Late Show

Posted on by John Lawless

Last night, Punch Brothers were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS television.

They performed Any Old Time from their current project, Hell On Church Street, a Punchy reimagining and tribute to Tony Rice’s landmark album, Church Street Blues. The song comes from the great Jimmie Rodgers, and has been recut by artists in almost every imaginable genre.

Here’s theirs…

Punch Brothers are gearing up now for a summer tour, starting in June and running through August. Show and ticket information can be found online.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

