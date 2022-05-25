Punch Brothers on The Late Show

Last night, Punch Brothers were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS television.

They performed Any Old Time from their current project, Hell On Church Street, a Punchy reimagining and tribute to Tony Rice’s landmark album, Church Street Blues. The song comes from the great Jimmie Rodgers, and has been recut by artists in almost every imaginable genre.

Here’s theirs…

Punch Brothers are gearing up now for a summer tour, starting in June and running through August. Show and ticket information can be found online.