ProPik introduces new finger and thumb pick models

Deering Banjos is introducing three new models for their ProPik line of banjo accessories, just in time for the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville.

While ProPik has been known for years for innovative designs in banjo picks, these three new picks are meant for pickers who prefer the traditional look and feel of the old National brand finger and thumb picks. In fact, they are taking aim at some of the most popular picks currently in use among professional players and serious hobbyists.

The Heritage fingerpicks are for pickers who like them the old time way, modeled on an old set of Nationals used by Earl Scruggs when he recorded the Bill Monroe standard, Pike County Breakdown, back in 1950. After the session, Scruggs made a gift of those picks to Tut Taylor, who eventually passed them along to banjo master and Deering endorser Jens Kruger. ProPik matched the dimensions of Earl’s old Nats to create the Heritage picks, made from nickel, which are also beveled along the blade edge to avoid that frustrating break-in period.

ProPik Progressive fingerpicks are based on their existing Standard single wrap pick, but instead of using a wrap design with two dozen small holes in each wrap, six larger holes getting progressively larger are cut along the wrap, three on each side.

Also new is the Super-Tone Thumbpick, which feature a metal band riveted to a blade made of Peek, a super strong and smooth polymer material which is prized for use in picks. During R&D on this new product, ProPik testers found that the Peek blade offered a more balanced and nuanced tone than the Delrin they use in other ProPik thumbpicks. The metal bands are also carefully rolled and beveled for comfort.

All three new items will debut at the Summer NAMM show in early June. At that time they will also be available from dealers all over the world, our directly from Deering online.

The Heritage fingerpicks sell for $14/pair, and the Progressive for $7/pair. The Super-Tone thumbpick will sell for $35 in small, medium, and large sizes.