Prince Walter of Teachout Ditch from Jenny Hill

Jenny Hill is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist out of Gunnison, Colorado with a new EP of original old time and Americana music, Space, set to release this Friday.

The music was all recorded during 2020, with Jenny on guitar, fiddle, and vocals, assisted by a number of her best musical pals adding their parts from their own home studios. It seems we all found new ways to collaborate during pandemic shutdowns, which one imagines will continue even after restrictions are lifted.

Jenny has agreed to share one of the tracks, an interesting new fiddle tune called Prince Walter of Teachout Ditch, which opens the project.

Hill says she took her motivation to write it from an unexpected source.

“This tune was inspired by the exuberant spirit of our one-year-old puppy, Walt. The goal was to write a melody that captures the joy, obstinance, and spunk that lives in this little creature. I am joined by Mark Harris on guitar and Jerry Hill on mandolin.”

Have a listen…

Space is available for pre-order now from Jenny’s bandcamp site, where you can also sample all five tracks. Prints of the cover’s original artwork by Jennie Noreen are likewise available for purchase.

You can learn more about this creative Texas-born musician online.