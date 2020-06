Prince Of Peace from Tugalo Holler

South Carolina’s Tugalo Holler is back with a second single from their upcoming album, a band original called Prince Of Peace.

The six-piece band has been focused primarily on bluegrass Gospel music since they first got together almost 20 years ago. They do include secular music in their live shows but have long favored performing at churches across the southeastern US. With multiple lead singers, they can present a varied catalog of music tailored to whatever audience they are entertaining on a given day.

Prince Of Peace features Jessica Hudson out front on a bluesy number about learning to give up sin and accept salvation. She is supported by bandmates Dennis James on mandolin, Bradley Webb on guitar, Michael Hill on banjo, Michael Branch on bass, and Stephen Hudson on fiddle.

Here’s a taste…

Radio programmers can find Prince Of Peace available at AirPlay Direct.