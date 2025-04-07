Pride of Appalachia – Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run

As everyone knows, Appalachia reaped the fertile fruits that brought bluegrass into existence, courtesy of emigres from England, Ireland and Scotland. The joy found in those sounds has always been evident, but never more so than in the able hands of Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run, courtesy of their heartfelt tribute to the spirit, resilience, and sheer love of Appalachian tradition. Pride of Appalachia serves as the perfect title for their latest album.

The players involved — Bailey (lead vocals, guitar), Brandon Kyle (bass), Chandler Beavers (mandolin), Chad Darou (dobro, baritone vocals), Rob Slusser (banjo), Merl Johnson (fiddle), Ron Stewart (co-producer, fiddle, banjo), and Wyatt Wood (guitar, tenor vocal) — clearly take their mission to heart, and indeed, the joy and exuberance that shine through while sharing this effort is evident in every offering. Bailey himself wrote six of the album’s ten tracks, and teamed with Tim Stafford to co-compose The Story Silence Never Told, an endeavor which earned him a coveted performance spot at the 2023 IBMA Songwriter Showcase. He also collaborated with Brandon Kyle on the tune titled, There’s No Wind In the Eye of the Storm.

Truth be told, Bailey needed no further inspiration than to simply draw from his own roots, and the tales of those that took to the Blue Ridge Mountains as their home. Sadly, his ancestors were displaced to make way for Skyline Drive in Virginia. Nevertheless, it was their strength, faith, and resilience that gave that region its grit and determination, qualities that Bailey reflects in these songs.

That spirit is captured and encapsulated in the persistent pace of Minneapolis – Modine, the rock-steady drive of That’s Alright, the resolve and dedication conveyed by Hard Working Country Preacher Man, the tender touch of ballads like Kentucky Boy and Half Past You, and, most especially, the drive and determination expressed by those die-hard individuals that inhabit the title track. So too, there’s a certain honesty and humility evidenced in every other song in this set.

No matter the mood or the melody, Bailey’s efforts allow the sentiment to shine through within this tuneful tapestry. It’s clear from the outset that he’s fully encapsulated the shared emotions of those that are the subjects of his songs. In that regard, there’s not only truth in the title, but due diligence expressed as well.