Pride – new single, new sound from The Farm Hands

Pinecastle Records has released a single from The Farm Hands, highlighting the new and more versatile sound that the group offers with their most recent lineup.

Since its inception as The Farm Hands Quartet, Tim Graves’ band has been an all male bastion of bluegrass and bluegrass Gospel music. Now, with the addition of Kimberly Bibb Marrs on fiddle, the guys also have a female voice to add to the mix.

And they have used her vocals, and her twin fiddles, on their latest release, a remake of Pride, Ray Price’s hit song from the ’60s. Written by Wayne Walker and Irene Stanton, Ray’s version was released by Columbia at the very beginning of 1962.

Graves is beside himself over the versatility the band currently has at its disposal.

“I am so excited about this group now. We have the ability to move in any direction we want to go. With every member being able to play multiple instruments, and every member being able to sing lead vocals or sing parts, it gives us unlimited possibilities with any material we choose to record.

“The new single is a good example. This is a Ray Price song that went to #4 for Ray. I have heard it a thousand times, but when I heard Kimberly Bibb Marrs, our fiddle player, sing it, I knew it needed to be the next single. When you can take a song as big as Pride from a star as big as Ray Price and make it yours, then you have done something special. Pride sounds like The Farm Hands with power and a new twist to it.

“I know whoever hears this song will want to hear it more than once. Kimberly Bibb Marrs sings Pride as good as it has ever been done before.”

Also new to The Farm Hands are Bryan Graves on bass, Kelsey Crews on banjo, and David Mansfield on guitar.

Have a listen to their version of Pride.

Pride is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. It will be included on the next Pinecastle album from The Farm Hands, expected sometime next year.

Radio programmers can grab the track at AirPlay Direct.