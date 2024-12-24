Rock Hearts has jumped in to the Christmas bluegrass single mix at the last minute with a song from their current album.

It’s Willie Nelson’s Pretty Paper, a heartbreak number that was a hit for Roy Orbison in 1963. The boys in Rock Hearts dress it up in a nice twin-fiddle bluegrass arrangement, just perfect for Christmastime.

Have a listen…

Pretty Paper from Rock Hearts is available from popular download and streaming services online, and for download purchase directly from the artists. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.