Pretty Boy from The Wilder Flower

The Wilder Flower has a powerful new single for the fall, very much in keeping with their tough, independent bluegrass vibe.

Guitarist Danielle Yother wrote this latest release, Pretty Boy, with Delnora Reed Acuff, about a young man from the city who thinks he can pull one over on a country girl. We learn as the song progresses that he doesn’t know half what he thinks he knows, and are left with the impression that his efforts are fruitless.

Danielle is supported by her bandmates Molly Johnson on banjo and Madeline Dierauf on fiddle, with guests David Benedict on mandolin and Jon Weisberger on bass. They turn in a driving grasser that satisfies on all levels. Molly’s banjo is especially solid, predicting a great future for this young picker.

Have a listen.

The Wilder Flower won’t be performing as much this next little while, as Madeline has been accepted to study at Oxford University, and Molly has also just started college. But they plan to keep playing and recording when Madeline is back from England, and we can expect more new singles over the coming months.

Pretty Boy is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.