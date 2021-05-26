Preachin’, Prayin’, Soul Savin’ Man video from Bobby & Teddi Cyrus

Pinecastle Records has a new music video this week from Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, taken from their current, self-titled album with the label.

This is one that Bobby wrote with Ronnie Bowman, called Preachin’ Prayin’ Soul Savin’ Man. In the song, Teddi sings about her grandfather, Teddy Shannon, who has been preaching the Gospel for 70 years, into his 90s, and is still going strong!

Understandably, Bobby brags pretty hard on his wife.

“From incredible vocals to an amazing performance, Teddi Cyrus delivers in this video with real emotion dripping off of every word she sings. As she shares with us the beauty, commitment, and spirit of her grandparents,, and their true passion for each other, their family and their Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

Have a look/listen.

The Bobby & Teddi Cyrus album, and the individual track for Preachin’ Prayin’ Soul Savin’ Man, are available for download or CD purchase directly from the artists online. You can also find the CD and singles from the popular resellers on the Internet.