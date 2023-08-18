Praying For Rain video from Lonesome Ace Stringband

Lonesome Ace Stringband – photo by Joel Varjassy

Toronto’s old time power trio, Lonesome Ace Stringband, has a new music video for their latest single, Praying For Rain, which touches on a topic fresh in all our minds these days.

It tells of a wildfire that came close to the homestead of bassist Max Malone and his wife in British Columbia, shortly after they had packed their belongings and set out to a new home in the small town of Horsefly. Their move coincided with a record-setting heatwave, followed by nearby fires that clouded over the skies with smoke. When the Lytton Creek fire destroyed a community not far south of their location in 2021, Max said that the lyrics almost fell out of his mind into this song.

Malone is supported by bandmates John Showman on fiddle and Chris Coole on banjo, along with an unnamed percussionist. All three Aces contribute to the vocals.

The video mixes the band in live performance with shots from the fires in question. Check it out…

Praying For Rain is available now from popular download and streaming services online. The track will also be included on the upcoming Lonesome Ace Stringband album, Try To Make It Fly, releasing October 13. Pre-orders for the album are likewise enabled online.