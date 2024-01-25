Powder Day video from Leftover Salmon

Andy Thorn, banjo man with Leftover Salmon, has written a song that serves as the band’s next single, and as the theme of their current tour, which is billed as the 2024 Ski Tour.

The tune is called Powder Day, with a funky banjo theme that Andy says he made up in celebration of moving west to join the band some years ago.

“I wrote this song because I couldn’t believe my luck — I’d joined a band that tours the best ski towns in the West. For a North Carolina kid with big powder dreams, it’s been a dream come true. But sometimes, when a big ski day rolls right into soundcheck and showtime, you need a little boost. This song helps me remember: the next powder day is always on the way.”

The Salmon say that this has been a popular song on stage for a while, and they finally got around to recording it.

In the video we see the band tracking Powder Day in the studio, intercut with Andy having a ball on the slopes.

Check it out…

Powder Day is available now from popular download and streaming services online. You can see the dates on the Leftover Salmon Ski Tour on their web site.