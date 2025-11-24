Postcards – Angus Gill

A Golden Guitar winner and ARIA Award nominee, Angus Gill ranks as one of Australia’s most accomplished young exports. A multi-talented artist, songwriter, author, comedian, and record producer, he can claim 19 number one singles, six chart-topping albums, and more than 200 recorded cuts in his native land, all achieved before the age of 30.

With his move to Nashville, Gill’s opened more doors as far as finding the means to expose his skills here in the US. That’s already proven true given the fact he became the youngest Australian male solo artist to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. He’s also taken the opportunity to gather a top flight group of Nashville musicians to assist him in his efforts.

Postcards, his new album on Origin Records, finds him utilizing the talents of such notables as Tim Crouch on guitar, fiddle, mandolin, cello, percussion and double bass, Randy Kohrs on dobro, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Ron Block on banjo and acoustic guitar. With Gill on lead and background vocals, the combined input makes for a decidedly catchy and compelling set of songs. While most of them reference a bluegrass template — instrumentally anyway — the melodies soar on the strength of the rich and robust arrangements.

As for the material itself, Gill goes back to his roots, covering classics borne from his Australian origins. Even those who are familiar with the original renditions may find that Gill’s take on these Aussie classics casts them in an entirely new light. Message To My Girl, a 1984 standard written by Neil Finn when he was with the quirky Kiwi band, Split Enz, prior to his stint with Crowded House, is totally transformed courtesy of a string band accompaniment. Likewise, another Enz offering, My Mistakes, is transformed into an easy, engaging down-home ramble. Please Don’t Ask Me, originally recorded by Aussie superstars Little River Band, retains its mellow musings as a sumptuous yet seductive ballad.

Most of the other offerings are a bit more obscure, especially as far as American ears might be concerned. Even so, they’re no less satisfying. I Go Off starts with a lovely, lilting intro that escalates into its a driving delivery. Freckles is both easy and engaging, all at the same time. Similarly, Somebody I Used To Know offers its own casual appeal, as opposed to That’s When I Think If You, which adds an uptick in energy.

Ultimately, Gill proves his prowess by maintaining a bluegrassy sway even though it pays little heed to any preset parameters. Consider Postcards a look ahead to a formative future.