Pop Baldridge passes

Bobby Joe “Pop” Baldridge, 79, patriarch of the Goldwing Express, passed away on May 2 in Ozark, Missouri after a courageous battle with cancer. Pop was the definition of a true entertainer: singer, picker, and hilarious comedian and jokester. His family band, Goldwing Express, has enjoyed an amazing career spanning over 40 years in the entertainment business. The band included Pops and his three sons: Paul, Shawn, and Steve.

Pop’s musical career began in the early ’70s with his brothers and sister in Oklahoma. The family would gather at their grandmother’s house and hold all-day singings. When his children were young, Pop and his wife decided to purchase their three boys musical instruments, and Pop eventually formed his own family band. Juanita, his first wife and the boys’ mother, was a full-blooded Native American Creek Indian. She named the band Goldwing Express after their hobby of riding Goldwing motorcycles during the ’80s. As part of their performances, the band pays homage to their birthright with a segment dedicated to their Indian heritage and wear Native American headdresses to represent their mother’s Creek Indian tribe. Pop played mandolin and sang lead for the Express. He also provided slapstick comedy during their shows.

In Nashville, Goldwing Express was nominated for Bluegrass Entertainer of the Year by SPBGMA (Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America) from 2003-2006. In South Texas, they won the Valley Star Family Entertaining Band of the Year in Rio Grande Valley for four years. They were inducted into America’s Old Time Hall of Fame and have performed multiple times on RFD-TV. These days Gold Wing Express performs regularly in Branson, MO.

After Juanita’s death in 1999, Pop married Joyce Bond in 2003 and they lived on a 17-acre ranch in Ozark, Missouri with three horses and three mules. Bailing hay and driving his John Deere tractor were his favorite pastimes. He referred to himself not as a farmer, but as a rancher. He was also actively involved in his church and led revivials.

Known for his quick wit, his son, Steve, recalled…

“Here’s a few sayings that stand out that I can remember:

‘Come on boys, get it together.’

‘Boys, pull in there and get us a circle.’ (which meant PIZZA!)

(While we were traveling on the bus, he’d say) ‘One a you boys get up here and drive.’

And ‘You boys get up! There’s something wrong with the bus.’

(Just before we’d go on stage, he’d say) ‘You boys get your hats on, LOOK like an entertainer.'”

Both his biological and bluegrass family weighed in on Pop’s passing and his notable impact on the music industry.

Pop’s family shared…

“Bob Baldridge left his earthly ranch and home with a household full of family members…God has called him home, now his eternal life begins with our heavenly Father. God Bless. Love you all very much!

Pop was a very gifted, extraordinary entertainer, an anointed minister of the gospel, rancher, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

You’re the best, Pop! Thank you for your wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love and support.”

Jacob Baldridge, his grandson, stated…

“He was one of the greatest unknown entertainers to live. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t and heard stories, you would have wanted him at your showcase. He was a lover for all, and he will never be forgotten. He didn’t do what he did for the music, but for the people. He was a showman at all costs.”

Big Lick Bluegrass Festival promoter, Jeff Branch, added…

“I had the pleasure of traveling with Goldwing in the summer a few years ago. During a break of a few days on a tour they stayed at my house, and when I came home from work, Pop was riding my mower mowing my yard. Bob truly loved touring with his sons, doing something that he loved tremendously. He always called me Jeffro and would say me and the boys are going to come live on your ranch.”

Promoters and longtime friends, Norman & Judy Adams, reflected…

“Pop was a ‘Sports Model,’ such a funny man.

We visited with The Baldridges in Branson years ago. We had always thought Pop was telling tales about his mules, but when we got to his farm, he was out in the barn with them. He will be greatly missed by his many fans.”

John Bryan of the Grascals stressed…

“Pops was a true bluegrass legend. I am thankful to have known him and be friends with his family for the last 15 years. Rest easy, Pops. We will all miss you.”

Kyle Ramey of Dailey & Vincent recalled…

“Pop treated me like his own, and always made time for me as a young musician. He made me feel like more than just a little kid playing the mandolin.

There was never a dull moment around Pop, he was always making me laugh with or without trying. I will miss him dearly.”

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m., at the Ozark Full Gospel Church in Ozark, MO. Funeral will immediately follow visitation.

R.I.P., Bob Baldridge.