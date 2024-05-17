Poor Davey video from Chris Jacobs, with Billy Strings and The ‘Dusters

When Baltimore singer/songwriter Chris Jacobs was ready to record his latest project, One of These Days, he brought on Jerry Douglas to produce, and booked The Infamous Stringdusters as his studio band. Not really a bluegrass artist, Chris has regularly made it part of his sound, appearing on stage with members of Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen and US Navy Band Country Current.

This week Jacobs has released a music video for one of the album’s tracks, Poor Davey, filmed during the recording sessions, with Billy Strings joining in on the fun.

It’s a lonesome-sounding murder ballad with, unsurprisingly, a jam breakdown in the middle. Along with Billy and The ‘Dusters, Ashby Frank provides mandolin.

Have a look/listen…

Poor Davey, and the full One of These Days album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online.

