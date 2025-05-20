Polly’s Revenge from Ralph Stanley II

We all know the story of Pretty Polly, and her ill-fated decision to go along with Little Willie into the forest, where he took her life for refusing to honor his unseemly request. Perhaps the definitive murder ballad in Appalachian music, the story dates back to the 18th century, and appears in the folk traditions of most of the English-speaking world.

Now David Carroll, among the finest songwriters in bluegrass, has penned a followup story, Polly’s Revenge, in which the ghost of our heroine rises from the grave to exact her vengeance.

Ralph Stanley II has recorded it as his latest single, which seems appropriate as his father, the great Dr. Ralph, made the original a regular part of his live shows.

II says that this is exactly why he cut it.

“Dad always told stories through song, and Polly’s Revenge carries that torch. This is Polly’s story reclaimed—her strength, her fire. It’s what bluegrass does best: keeping the past alive while speaking to today.”

Ralph II sings the lead and plays lead guitar, with Alex Leach on guitar, Stanley Efaw on fiddle and mandolin, Curtis Coleman on banjo, and Randall Hibbitts on bass. Alex and Stanley sing harmony.

Have a listen…

Polly’s Revenge is available for download purchase now from Ralph II’s web site, and will be offered from streaming services starting on June 2.