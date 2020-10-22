Po’ Ramblin’ Boys to miss Station Inn show due to COVID-19

Fortunately, we haven’t heard many stories of COVID-19 infections within the bluegrass community, but it seems that the big story of 2020 has befallen C.J. Lewandowski of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

C.J. has received a positive test result, is symptomatic, and is recovering at home until he can return to the band. That does mean that their scheduled show tomorrow night at Nashville’s Station Inn has to be postponed until later this year. Steve Thomas & Time Machine will perform in their place.

The Boys have issued this statement on the situation…

“The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have postponed our upcoming Station Inn appearance on Friday, October 23rd, due to C.J. Lewandowski’s COVID-19 diagnosis. C.J. has been taking it easy while recovering at home. We are all incredibly appreciative of the well wishes from the bluegrass community for C.J.’s speedy recovery. We plan to be back together for a 2-day residency at the Station Inn on December 11th and 12th.”

We certainly add our ‘get well soon’ to those already submitted, and wish C.J. a speedy and complete recovery! We know he’s a trooper and will be back as soon as he possibly can.

Wash those hands, everybody!