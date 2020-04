Po’ Ramblin’ Boys to launch Ole Smoky live stream concerts

Ole Smoky Distillery in east Tennessee has announced the launch this week of their new Jars & Jams Virtual Concert Series, a weekly Facebook Live event to benefit regional charities. Since the company was started in 2010, they have used live bluegrass music at their four distillery locations as a draw to bring visitors in to try their wares, from the first federally licensed moonshine distillery in the history of East Tennessee.

They are not only doing these shows to benefit worthy organizations in east Tennessee, they are featuring bands who got their start performing at the distilleries in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, TN. First up on April 17 will be The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, now trad-grass superstars, who did their first shows on the outdoor stage at Ole Smoky.

To watch the show live, just go to the Ole Smoky Facebook page at 8:00 p.m. on Friday (4/17). During the stream, a link will be provided with a request to make a donation to Sevier County Food Ministries, who provide food resources to families in emergency need in the area.

Other upcoming shows, also featuring artists with ties to the distilleries, include:

April 24 – Monroeville

May 1 – Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

May 8 – Kaityn Baker

All shows begin at 8:00 p.m. (EDT), and will live stream on Facebook. Each concert will benefit a different organization that is assisting east Tennessee residents who are suffering due to current mitigation restrictions.