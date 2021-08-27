Plumas Homegrown Americana Festival cancelled due to fires

Skip to content
Sad news from organizers of the
Plumas Homegrown Americana Festival in Quincy, CA. They have been forced to cancel the event for the second year in a row. First because of COVID restrictions in 2020, and now because of the Dixie Fire which has been burning in north central California for 44 days.
Firefighters battling this blaze, which has consumed more than 750,000 acres in the Feather River Canyon, have been using the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds where the festival is held as a staging site. With no assurance that they will be finished by the festival dates of September 3-5, the staff have no real choice but to cancel and look forward to next year. In addition, they fear that air quality on site may be sufficiently degraded to make it unsafe for many visitors to endure.
The only silver lining organizers can see is the continued interest from fans, many of whom have phoned in to see if the festival can go on from as far away as Colorado.
Fair Manager John Steffanic says that they are keeping their heads up.
“Even though it appears we will have a two year break from this festival, interest in it remains high. People want to come to Plumas County for Americana music.”
He also mentioned that anyone holding either a 2020 or 2021 festival ticket will be welcomed next year at no additional charge, even if admission fees are raised, which there are no current plans to do.
Those who prefer to receive a refund for either tickets or camping fees are asked to
email Stefanic with the request.
