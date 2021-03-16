Pluck It Music Brand offers variety of bluegrass merchandise

Pluck It Music Brand is a new entry in the casual clothing and merchandise line, offering a variety of bluegrass-themed items with a focus on the instruments used to make the music.

The company is the brainchild of Matthew Munsey, mandolinist, vocalist, and primary songwriter with Monroeville. And the concept was another COVID-inspired strategy, birthed from the idle time and reduced income Munsey and the band were experiencing last year.

Matthew is a highly creative individual, with a knack for graphic arts, so he was a natural to pursue this notion for creating more pleasing and authentic images of bluegrass instruments, and making them available on t-shirts and loungewear.

“The idea came from understanding that there is a serious lack of accurate instrument designs in the merchandise market. Google the banjo and see how many ‘bluegrass’ banjo designs come up. Of course bluegrass is the starting point, but the brand will include all designs music related. I draw all of them myself.

I’ve been drawing using the iPad and finishing in Adobe illustrator for printing. I have probably invested at least 150 hours since January in all of it so far.”

Munsey is determined to maintain the highest quality in both the materials used, and the details of the printed output. At this stage he is having a print on demand service manufacture the various items on the Pluck It Music Brand web site, but plans to eventually have inventory to take to sell at festivals and shows.

Also in the works is a Pluck It Live web broadcast, featuring Monroeville and other bluegrass and acoustic artists, but that is still on the drawing board. Assisting Munsey in this venture is his Monroeville bandmate, McCoy Borg.

Currently available are clever and often whimsical designs based on the six primary bluegrass instruments, offered on shirts, sweats, coffee mugs, and stickers. Unisex sizes are used for the shirts, with children’s sizes available as well. All offer a fine way to represent the grass wherever you go.

To see what Pluck It has available, visit their web store online.