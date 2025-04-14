Plenty Ventured from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Mountain Home Music has a new single on offer this month from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, a clever song Chris has written called Plenty Ventured.

He has fun with a line we’ve all heard, and most of us have probably used, pressed into a lonesome-sounding grasser.

Or as Chris puts it…

“This twist on the old proverb, ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained,’ popped into my head pretty much out of the blue. The idea of putting too much effort or resources into a lost cause is certainly relatable, whether it’s in love or work or some other part of life. We’ve all been there at some point or another. Once I started working on it, it lent itself to a bluesy feel, and it really clicked for us in the studio. Mark Stoffel came up with the little melodic variation that starts the song.”

The rest of the Night Drivers are here as well. Former bassist Marshall Wilborn kicks things off, before mandolinist Mark Stoffel joins in. Jones is on guitar and lead vocals, with Grace van’t Hof on banjo. Carley Arrowood adds fiddle.

And as with all of Chris’ songs, be sure to listen carefully to the lyrics.

Plenty Ventured is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.