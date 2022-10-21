Playing It Forward – The Big SHEBang in Georgia

A special concert is scheduled at the end of October in Dallas, GA to benefit the Marietta Police Athletic League, hosted by Musical Charities as part of their Playing It Forward series.

Billed as The Big SHEBang, it will feature performances by four top female bluegrass artists: Pam Gadd, Irene Kelley, Donna Ulisse, and Becky Buller. All have made their mark in music as both singers and songwriters, and have been chart toppers over the course of their careers.

The four SHEBangers will participate in a songwriters round robin setting, where each artist will sing and talk about some of their favorite and most popular songs. Of course they will all join in and contribute on each other’s music. Donna and Irene are primarily guitarists, but Becky and Pam both play banjo as well, and Buller also plays fiddle. The harmonizing should be spectacular.

Proceeds from the show will ultimately benefit children in Marietta who participate in youth sports at the PAL facility. There they are offered access to basketball, yoga, boxing, and other sports, including summer camps. PAL also provides workshops and other educational opportunities, run by the Marietta Police Department.

The Big SHEBang will be held at the Raccoon Music Park in Dallas, GA on Sunday afternoon, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at only $35.

This is a rare and unique opportunity to not only hear some fine music from some of the top practitioners in bluegrass, but also get some insight from these experienced and critically-acclaimed songwriters about their craft.

It’s a wonderful idea that we hope will be tremendously successful.