Play Me the Blues Mississippi from Steve Thomas & Time Machine

Bonfire Music Group has a new single this month for Steve Thomas & Time Machine, a new song from Brink Brinkman called . Play Me The Blues Mississippi
Thomas has been involved in bluegrass music almost his entire life, from growing up in southwestern Virginia, to performing as a teenager with regional bands before serving as a founding member of Lonesome River Band. He even gets credit for coining the enduring band name. After filling in on occasion with The Bluegrass Cardinals, Steve got a gig with Del McCoury, where he remained until moving to Nashville in 1983 to join Jim & Jesse. Sideman work soon followed with Lost and Found, The Whites, and The Osborne Brothers, and with country acts Barbara Mandrell, Aaron Tippin, Kenny Chesney, Brooks and Dunn, John Michael Montgomery, and Lorrie Morgan.
Continuing in the business of music in Nashville, Steve has become a popular session player, on both mandolin and fiddle, and a producer of some note in the bluegrass realm. It was only in 2018 that he decided to step forward to lead his own group, and Time Machine was born.
They support him on this new single, the second from an upcoming Bonfire project. Steve is on mandolin and lead vocal, with Jason Owens on guitar, Chris Wade on banjo, Josh Matheny on reso-guitar, and Evan Winsor on bass. It’s a swinging number about a Delta blues man who worked the farms and played for fun.
Have a listen…
Play Me The Blues Mississippi is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
