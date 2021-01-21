Pinecastle to celebrate Lorraine Jordan single with a mandolin giveaway

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has fun a fun way to celebrate the success of Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road’s hit single, Bill Monroe’s Ol Mandolin. They are teaming up with The Bluegrass Jamboree to give away a brand new Loar LM-310F mandolin, with four ways to enter.
The song memorializes the day that Ricky Skaggs was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the staff brought out Bill’s old Loar F-5 for him to play. Ricky didn’t know that this was going to happen, and it was magical moment as he used that priceless piece of bluegrass history to lead a group rendition of
Will The Circle Be Unbroken.
Songwriter David Stewart used the images from that special night in October of 2018 as the basis for his song, that has been big in bluegrass over the past year, sung by Carolin Road guitarist, Allen Dyer.
To be involved in the competition to win the giveaway mandolin, you have four ways to do so, with graded entries.
Email a video of yourself singing
Bill Monroe’s Ol Mandolin to Pinecastle, and get five entries. Simply email to info@pinecastlemusic.com with the subject line “Mandolin.” Email them a picture of yourself wearing your
and get five entries. Bill Monroe’s Ol Mandolin t-shirt Listen to the hosted portions of The Bluegrass Jamboree, and post a comment on the
Bluegrass Music Buzz Facebook page when you hear the DJ play the single for three contest entries. Or you can sign up for the
Pinecastle mailing list online and get one entry.
The contest will run through February 13, with a winner announced on Valentine’s Day during
Mountain Bluegrass with David Pugh on The Bluegrass Jamboree.
They will receive their own Loar LM-310 mandolin, based on the design of Monroe’s 1923 model Gibson, a $600 value.
So get those entries in and try your luck!
