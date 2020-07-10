Pigs – animated lyric video from Wood & Wire

Austin alt-grassers Wood & Wire have come up with a clever idea to promote their new single, Pigs, a modern day protest number set to a bluegrass beat.

Pigs was written by guitarist Tony Kamel with Silas Lowe about the tendency in modern society for people to take advice from anyone who appears on television. It’s the first track dropped from their upcoming album, No Matter Where It Goes From Here, expected in August. They had hoped to produce a music video timed to the single release, but social distancing requirements in Texas made that impossible.

So they called on fellow Texan and Austin music legend, Danny Barnes, to create a series of his clever drawings, which Kamel then animated into a lyric video for the song. It nicely captures the anger expressed in the song about the foolishness of pie in the sky nonsense, offset by the natural whimsy of Danny’s simple sketches.

Have a look, and listen.

In addition to Kamel on guitar, Wood & Wire is Trevor Smith on banjo, Billy Bright on mandolin, and Dom Fisher on bass.

Look for No Matter Where It Goes From Here August 28 on Blue Corn Records. Pre-orders are available now wherever you stream or download music online.

And be sure to check out Danny’s banjo and bluegrass art, offered at absurdly low prices on Etsy.