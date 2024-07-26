Picky in Parsons contest winners!

Our promotions team has announced the winners of the Picky in Parsons video contest, to award free tickets to the big Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival in West Virginia next weekend.

First prize goes to Latasha Midcap from Evans, WV, who made up and sang a Picky People Passionate About Pickin’ Prefer Pickin’ in Parsons song for her entry. Congratulations Latasha! She wins a Yeti cooler, a pair of tickets to either this year’s or next year’s festival, and a pair Pickin’ in Parsons T-shirts.

Second prize of a pair of tickets to either this year’s or next year’s festival goes to Debbie Roy Davis and the people at Blackfork Pizza. Well done.

And the third prize goes to Glenn Himrod who will receive a free Pickin’ in Parsons T-shirt. Nicely done!

Pickin’ in Parsons runs for five days (July 30-August 3) at the Flat River Campground in Parsons, WV. It is a beautiful site run by terrific people, and the music on offer is something to see. Booked to appear are Authentic Unlimited, No Joke Jimmy’s Nothin’ Fancy, ​Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Johnny Staats & The Delivery Boys, The Dave Adkins Band, Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys, Caroline Owens & New Company, The Malpass Brothers, Sister Sadie, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jim Lauderdale, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Darren Nicholson Band, Special Consensus, The Seldom Scene, Lonesome River Band, Blue Highway, Junior Sisk Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, The Price Sisters, The Grascals, Leroy Troy & Cash Williams, The Gibson Brothers, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, and Volume Five.

Whew… that’s a mouthful!

Full festival details can be found online.

Three cheers to all the Picky in Parsons contestants, and a special tip of the hat to our winners, who should reach out to Ashley Lewis for information on how to claim your prizes.