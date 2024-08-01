Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival in KY

Posted on by Roger Black

Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival hosted by the Laurel London Optimist Club in London, KY, holds an annual bluegrass festival to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for the area’s needy children and their families. This year’s festival heard some of the best local, regional, and national bands put on a great show.

The festival featured bands like The Moron Brothers, Middle Fork Grass, Tommy Webb Band, Straight Creek, Dave Adkins, Dean Osborne, Fairway Drive, Tidal Wave Road, Higher Vision, Mountain Heritage, Cross View and Fairway Drive. These great bands and the bluegrass fans at the Picking for the Kids Festival will help somewhere between sixty and one hundred families have a nice Christmas every year.

Thanks to the Laurel London Optimist Club for hosting this great event.

The Moron Brothers at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
The Moron Brothers at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
The Moron Brothers at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Middle Fork Grass at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Middle Fork Grass at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Straight Creek at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Middle Fork Grass at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Middle Fork Grass at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Middle Fork Grass at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tommy Webb Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tommy Webb at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tommy Webb Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tommy Webb Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tommy Webb Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tommy Webb Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Straight Creek at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Straight Creek at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Straight Creek at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Straight Creek at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Straight Creek at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Richard Bennett with Dean Osborne Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidal Wave Bluegrass Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidal Wave Bluegrass Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidal Wave Bluegrass Band at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black

