Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival in KY

Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The Picking for the Kids Bluegrass Festival hosted by the Laurel London Optimist Club in London, KY, holds an annual bluegrass festival to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for the area’s needy children and their families. This year’s festival heard some of the best local, regional, and national bands put on a great show.

The festival featured bands like The Moron Brothers, Middle Fork Grass, Tommy Webb Band, Straight Creek, Dave Adkins, Dean Osborne, Fairway Drive, Tidal Wave Road, Higher Vision, Mountain Heritage, Cross View and Fairway Drive. These great bands and the bluegrass fans at the Picking for the Kids Festival will help somewhere between sixty and one hundred families have a nice Christmas every year.

Thanks to the Laurel London Optimist Club for hosting this great event.