Pickin’ On Me from Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Norway’s Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra has just released a third single from their upcoming debut album.

It’s one they wrote called Pickin’ On Me, which has some fun with the way that the word pickin’ has a dual meaning in English. Of course for bluegrass lovers it means playing the music, but it’s also used idiomatically to describe someone annoying or disturbing you.

The band got their unique name as what had started as a normally sized bluegrass group, kept growing and adding new members until it was an eight-piece outfit. At that point, calling themselves an orchestra started making sense, and the name stuck.

Hayde Bluegras Orchestra has found eager fans all over the world on their YouTube channel and social media pages, with many videos getting several hundred thousands views.

You can get the single now wherever you stream or download music online. Keep an eye out for the release of the album later this year.