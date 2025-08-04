Pickin’ On Credence Clearwater Revival: Bluegrass Rising – Iron Horse

This latest in the Pickin’ On series from CMH Records — albums devoted to reimagining rock classics in the bluegrass vein — Bluegrass Rising seems especially appropriate. After all, Creedence Clearwater Revival built their music on a foundation of Americana, and as a result, many of their songs seemed to have evolved out of a rootsy regimen.

The band responsible for this particular effort goes by the name Iron Horse and consists of Anthony Richardson on banjo, Tony Robertson on mandolin, Ricky Rogers on bass, and Vance Henry on guitar. All four musicians contribute vocals, and, in turn, do an admirable job of reinventing these songs. As a result, their efforts allow for a seamless transition. Their interpretations of Up Around the Bend, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Looking Out My Back Door, Lodi, and, of course, Proud Mary, offer the impression that John Fogerty may have had a bluegrass band in mind when he originally composed these songs. Consequently, the album serves two purposes — one, to remind the listener just how memorable this music was originally, and two, to serve as a connection between past and present, allowing for a timeless tapestry that serves to celebrate the continuum of American music overall.

That’s especially true with Hey Tonight and Who Will Stop the Rain, a pair of steadfast rockers that take on a rousing and robust reboot through picking and prowess. The same can be said of Traveling Band, a song that in its current incarnation could easily serve as a signature song for any bluegrass band, well-served by diligence and devotion. Takes on Down on the Corner, Long As I See the Light, and Someday Never Comes each follow suit, courtesy of a down home delivery. Given the articulate arrangements and instrumental interplay as plied in the album overall, the tuneful transition gives the impression it was a somewhat effortless endeavor.

So too, the sentiment shows throughout. When they sing Looking Out My Back Door, specifically the lyric that reads “Look at all the happy creatures dancing on the lawn,” they not only echo the sense of celebration, but also invite the listener to rejoice in the revelry and join right in.

Ultimately, Pickin‘ On Credence Clearwater Revival: Bluegrass Rising comes across as the CCR album that never was, except perhaps in an alternate universe where Fogerty connected to his sources. In that regard, these Credence covers are certainly as cohesive as even the staunchest fans might imagine.