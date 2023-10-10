Pickin’ in the Rockies to launch Spring ’24 in Colorado

The western slopes of Colorado will have a new bluegrass festival next year when Pickin’ in the Rockies holds its first event in May 2024.

Hosted at the Absolute Prestige Ranch in Loma, CO, the festival will launch as a one day event on May 26. Promoter Garrett Dupper is determined to make it a fun, family friendly environment with plenty of craft and food vendors, and even a chili cookoff!

Booked to appear are Keaton Brown, Peggy Malone, Caroline Owens, Williamson Branch, Lonesome River Band, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, and more.

Workshops with the headliners are scheduled as well on the history of bluegrass music, and the family dynamics in that story.

Tickets are not yet available, but you can add your name to an email list to be notified when you can get them. A limited number of VIP tickets will be offered with reserved seating up close, and other festival perks, at $75, and general admission is only $40. Children 5 to 12 years old can get a $20 ticket, and 4 and under are admitted at no charge.

There is also a 20% family ticket for four or more passes.

Dupper is a lifelong bluegrass fan, but only became involved in event production a few years ago. Together with his board and a team of volunteers, they are rarin’ to go with Pickin’ in the Rockies 2024.

