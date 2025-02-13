Pickin’ & Grinnin’ with the Hee-Haw cast

Hee-haw, folks! I was ready to saddle up for a rip-roaring ride down memory lane as the iconic TV show Hee-Haw made its debut with a star-studded reunion tour. Boots were dusted off, and overalls were the popular dress as the community of Grove, Oklahoma prepared for a night of classic country music and down-home comedy.

Hee-Haw first hit the airwaves in 1969 (1969-1983), combining skits, corny jokes, and unforgettable musical performances that captured the hearts of audiences across America. With its signature blend of humor and honky-tonk charm, Hee-Haw became a beloved staple of country entertainment, showcasing top talents in the industry. Inspired by Rowan & Martin’s Laugh In, Hee-Haw’s epicenter was country and bluegrass Music, but veered away from “pop-culture” and focused on the rural side of life. Hosts for the iconic show were Buck Owens and Roy Clark, both now deceased.

From selecting the setlist to coordinating logistics, meticulous planning goes into ensuring that the Hee-Haw reunion tour runs smoothly. Organizers work tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience for fans and performers alike. Rehearsals for the reunion tour are a time for cast members to reconnect, reminisce, and fine-tune their performances. Collaborations amongst the cast lead to memorable moments on stage, as the chemistry and camaraderie between performers shine through in each show.

Hee-Haw fans were buzzing with excitement in the VIP area before the show began. Five of the original cast members spent the time visiting and having photos taken with and by fans.

Fans were eager to relive the magic of the show and see their favorite performers back on stage. The nostalgia and fond memories associated with Hee-Haw created a sense of excitement and anticipation in the hall. From toe-tapping musical numbers to side-splitting comedy sketches, attendees were not disappointed experiencing the best of Hee-Haw live on stage.

Fiddler Jana Jae produced, promoted and booked the entire cast for Remembering Hee-Haw. Jana and I discussed the layout and schedule of production, booking flights (that were cancelled due to snow), and still making it come together on the night of the performance. There was a lot of preparation and detail that had to be put in play to bring the reunion to life.

“This all began at Sam Lovello’s [producer and creator of Hee-Haw that was syndicated for over 23 years] memorial, Jae told me. “They had asked me to play fiddle and I really didn’t want to as my fiddle was buried in the trunk of my car under my luggage. But Misty Rowe, said ‘If you will play your fiddle, I will dance,’ and it was from that moment that we decided to take this on the road. That was in 2017, it took me one year to get the Kornfield Friends LLC organization up and going.”

I had the opportunity to speak with the various cast members for this interview, which was a highlight for me.

Pamm: What made you keep coming back to Hee-Haw for eight seasons?

Irlene Mandrell: I really enjoyed performing on Hee-Haw. I am a family orientated person, and Hee-Haw was family.

Pamm: What Is the funniest moment you remember about the show?

Misty Rowe: When I caught Archie Campbell’s toupee on fire! I really thought I was fired, but I was signed for three more seasons after that.

Pamm: How did things change on Hee-Haw after Don Rich’s death?

Buddy Owens [Buck’s son]: When Don was killed in a motorcycle accident, Dad went into a deep depression. Dad had lost his best friend, his musical partner, and the leader of the band. It was when Jana tried out for the Buckaroos that Dad began to fall in love with music again. I had no choice but to choose music as my career, with Buck Owens as my Dad, and Merle Haggard as my step dad, it just came naturally.

Pamm: My momma said your dad was her cowboy growing up. Was being in the music scene your dream or your Dad’s?

Rex Allen Jr: Dad was everyone’s cowboy. Actually, Dad tried to steer me away from a music career. It’s a lot of hard time on the road, and a lot of work. I had always wanted to be an entertainer, and this isn’t something that can be taught, it’s in you. You have it or you don’t.

Pamm: I know how you became a Buckaroo, but did you acquire any life lessons from Buck?

Jana Jae: Buck taught me how to put together a show, how to perform, and to interact with the audience. Buck was fun to be around… quite the character. He called me every Sunday and we talked for over an hour up until his death.

As the Hee-Haw Reunion Tour brought together these legendary performers to celebrate a cherished piece of country music history, it served as a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of the beloved TV show. Through their music, memories, and shared experiences, Buddy Owens, Jana Jae, Irlene Mandrell, Misty Rowe, and Rex Allen Jr. captivated the audience and kept the spirit of Hee-Haw alive. Not to mention the house band which consisted of four of the most talented musicians in the State of Oklahoma: Steve Short on drums, Terry Scarberry on guitar, Richard Sharp on bass, and Roy Clark’s right hand man and keyboard player, Richard Kennedy.

As fans revelled in the nostalgia and excitement of the evening, it was clear that the legacy of Hee-Haw will continue to resonate for years to come. Even though it is no longer televised, it still has a future.

Jae shared, “I am working on a mini tour which will consist of three or four shows in the surrounding states of Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Texas.”

From the kornfields, to center stage, this show is a must see. Just to get the opportunity to mingle with these stars…to sum it up in one word…breathtaking!