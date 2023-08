Higher Vision at the 2023 Pickin’ for the Kids Bluegrass festival – photo © Roger Black

Roger Black attended the 2023 Pickin’ for the Kids Bluegrass festival last month in London, KY, and shared these photos from the two-day event. This annual festival is a benefit for the local Optimist Club, who uses the funds to purchase Christmas gifts for needy families during the Christmas season.

Many thanks to Roger, who serves as MC at the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom, IN.